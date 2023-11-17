Man undergoes surgery to check abnormal growth in height

Lucknow, Nov 17 Doctors from the neurosurgery department at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) have successfully extracted a tumour from the pituitary gland of a 23-year-old man.

The patient, hailing from Lakhimpur Kheri, experienced continuous height growth, reaching over 7.2 feet--making him the among the tallest man in the state.

Dr Dipak Singh, head of neurosurgery department, said, "The tumour's continuous growth prompted the surgical intervention. Post-surgery, his recovery was swift, leading to his discharge on Thursday."

This surgery, performed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, addresses a condition not as rare as it seems, occurring once every six or seven months.

Dr Singh added, "Individuals developing such tumours early in life, around 16 or 17 years old, experience persistent height growth. Conversely, if the tumour develops later, facial bones or muscles may exhibit abnormal growth."

He urged parents not to disregard unexplained increases in their child's height, underlining the importance of seeking medical advice. The diagnosed medical condition, known as hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma with apoplexy, affects one in a lakh.

