Man wanted in attempt to murder case in Delhi, held in Faridabad

New Delhi, Jan 21 An accused absconding in an attempt to murder case of Delhi was finally held from Faridabad by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

A senior official said that the accused was identified as Yogesh Singh alias Yogi.

Yogesh along with one Aman had intercepted and attacked one Sameer Khan (20) during the intervening night of December 3-4 when Khan was on his way home in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The accused also opened a fire at Khan. Hearing the commotion, people gathered at the spot due to which the accused ran away.

Later, the victim was taken to a nearby government hospital. The police lodged an attempt to murder case in this respect at Sangam Vihar Police Station.

During investigation the victim identified one Rohit too.

Three accused, Rohit, Ravi and Aman were arrested by the police but the accused Yogesh managed to give the cops a slip many time.

The Crime Branch got a tip off that the accused was hiding in Faridabad. The crime branch sent a team to Faridabad and nabbed him.

"He was previously arrested in one case of NDPS in Odisha in 2017, while carrying cannabis in Innova car. He was released from Odisha jail in October 2022," the official said.

