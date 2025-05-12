Man wanted in connection with murder case held after 15 years

Gurugram, May 12 The Gurugram police have arrested a murder accused carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, fifteen years after the crime was committed, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Siddh Lal, a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, who had been absconding for 15 years.

Accused to the police, on the night of March 31, 2009, Siddh Lal, along with his 2 other companions, assaulted Bhagirath, a resident of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), over a money transaction and set him on fire.

After that, the victim was admitted to RN Hospital Manesar, Gurugram for further treatment, where he was declared dead on May 11, 2009, the police said.

On the basis of the complaint received, a case was registered in police station Manesar under relevant sections.

During the investigation, PO Staff, Headquarters, Gurugram, led by Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar, while taking action, nabbed the accused, Siddh Lal, who had been absconding for 15 years in the case, from village Dudhwa, district Charkhi Dadri, on May 12.

"The accused used to work as a mason and was constantly changing his location in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states to avoid police action. The accused will be produced before a court for further proceedings," a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police have also nabbed two accused, including a woman domestic helper, in the case of the theft of over Rs 50,000, police said.

On May 1, a woman lodged a complaint in Police Station DLF Phase-3, Gurugram, regarding the theft of cash and jewelry from her house located in DLF Phase-3, Gurugram, on April 30 by her domestic help. During the investigation, the police team nabbed the two accused, including the domestic help from Dinajpur, West Bengal, on May 9.

The accused were identified as Rakhi and Maqsood Alam, both residents of North Dinajpur (West Bengal). The police team has recovered over Rs 5,000 from the possession of the above accused. Accused Rakhi has been taken on a 6-day police remand for further questioning and recovery of the stolen amount.

