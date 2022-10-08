Man who made extortion call from jail granted bail

The Rohini Court granted regular bail to an accused, who was in jail in an extortion and threat case, for allegedly arranging a conference call from the prison to a complainant.

Additional Sessions judge Neeraj Gaur on Friday while granting bail said, "I have duly considered the above submissions and gone through the record. In the FIR, the complainant has alleged "dhamki dekar mere se monthly paise maang raha tha". Beyond this, he has not mentioned as to what amount was demanded and what was the exact nature of the threat."

"Recovery has already been effected from the applicant/accused and no further recovery is to be made. The investigation officer has reported no previous involvement in any criminal case. The further detention of the accused is not necessary for investigation," said the court.

Considering the relevant facts and circumstances of the case, the application is allowed and the applicant/accused is admitted to bail on furnishing of a bond in the sum of Rs.25,000/- with one surety in the like amount.

Advocate Ravi Drall appeared for the accused and argued that the name of the accused was not mentioned anywhere in the FIR and the Applicant is not connected with the accused Digvijay Saroha who is lodged in jail.

It was further argued that recovery of one mobile phone has been shown from the accused but the same is not in the name of Yogesh, accused is also a student of MA and no case is pending against him. The complainant himself admitted in FIR that he was a bootlegger and had many criminal cases against him. The threat was made by co-accused Digvijay Saroha who is lodged in jail in the MCOCA case.

Additional Public Prosecutor appearing for Delhi Police opposed the bail and stated that the allegations are serious in nature. It was argued that during the investigation, it was found that the complainant was threatened through a conference call between four other mobile numbers.

The mobile phones have been recovered from the applicant/accused Yogesh. And the mobile phone used in the conference call has been found to be used by co-accused Digvijay from inside the Mandoli Jail as Digvijay is lodged in jail in the MCOCA case.

According to the FIR, Delhi police got a call at PHQ from the victim/complainant that one person claiming himself to be a member of the Gogi gang is seeking monthly from him and further threatening him of dire consequences.

( With inputs from ANI )

