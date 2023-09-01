Man who posed as ED official arrested

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested one Omveer Singh for allegedly duping people by posing as an ED official, adding that Singh was arrested in a PMLA case.

He has been remanded to ED's custody till September 2 by a special PMLA court.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on FIRs registered by the Ahmedabad Police and Surat Police against Singh for commission of offences of impersonation and cheating.

Singh, fraudulently identifying himself as a senior official of the ED, duped one coal trader to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore on the pretext of getting his tender work done through his highly placed contact persons.

In another instance, he defrauded a Surat based energy sector company for more than Rs 2 crore by impersonating as the Financial Advisor and Auditor at Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ED investigation revealed that Omveer Singh had meagre sources of income till 2019 from his employment as a construction site supervisor, and thereafter, he started to impersonate senior government officials working in different departments.

"His modus operandi involves duping certain persons in a city and later change his residence and identity to defraud a new set of people. The proceeds of crime acquired from impersonation and cheating was spent on the enjoyment of a lavish lifestyle," said the official.

