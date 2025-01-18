Man, who raped and blackmailed minor with private videos in Karnataka, arrested

Hubballi, Jan 18 A 38-year-old man, who raped a minor girl and blackmailed her with private videos in Karnataka's Hubballi city, was arrested on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ashfaq Jogankoppa, a resident of KEB Layout in Sharavathinagar.

According to police, Ashfaq ran a photocopy and mobile shop at Tipunagar.

The accused used to indulge in sweet talk with the minor girls and women who came to his shop for mobile recharge and pretended to be in love with them.

Whenever the gullible women and minor girls fell into his trap, he exploited them sexually and recorded the act on his mobile. Later, he used the private videos of victims to blackmail them and continued their exploitation.

The police also stated that the accused used to lure minor girls from poor backgrounds by showing off that he could spend handsomely on them.

However, his luck ran out when the parents of a minor girl approached the Kasabapet Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, Kasabapet Police Station Inspector Raghavendra Hallura nabbed the accused in Hubballi.

The police have found private videos of more than 10 women in the personal mobile of the accused.

The accused had also shot himself with the gullible woman and minors during the private act, police sources stated.

The investigations further revealed that once he got the private videos of minor girls, he used to dictate them to show their private parts after making video calls to them and taking screenshots.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the police have intensified the investigation. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

