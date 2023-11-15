Man with bullet injury found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 15 A 27-year-old man was found dead with a bullet injury on head in East Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, and he was an employee in Waste Management, Power Plant, Gazipur Dairy Farm.

According to police, on Wednesday at 6.18 a.m. a PCR call regarding a man with a gunshot wound was received at Ghazipur police station.

Upon reaching the spot, a man with a head injury was lying on the road in B Block, Gazipur Dairy Farm, and a car was parked there.

“The man was declared dead by the CAT ambulance,” said a senior police official.

Initial probe revealed that he was travelling with his three company employees in his car. “Saurabh was driving the car and his friend Chander Prakash was sitting in the co-driver seat. The inspection and photographs of the scene of crime were conducted by forensic experts with the crime team and exhibits were lifted,” said the official.

“The body of the deceased is preserved in the mortuary of LBS hospital. The FSL team from Rohini was also summoned. CCTV footage was being examined to know the crime sequence. Further proceeding is being conducted in this regard and legal action is being taken,” the official added.

