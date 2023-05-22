Man with criminal cases shot dead in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi [India], May 22 : A man with several criminal cases registered in his name was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in the Jahangirpuri area of North Delhi on Monday afternoon, the police said.

"A man was shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area this afternoon. The name of the deceased is Bijendra Yadav, who was a resident of Bhalswa village," officials said.

They said that the deceased, identified as Bijendra Yadav, was a resident of the same area where he was killed.

"The victim was shot four to five times. Several criminal cases were previously registered against Bijendra, and he used to do property work," police said while drawing the possibility of a mutual enmity behind the killing of the man.

Police said that no information about the accused involved in the incident was received, and a probe has been initiated to identify and trace them.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place," police said.

They said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons, and efforts to nab the accused are on. "We are further investigating the case," the police added.

In another incident reported in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Monday, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death during a minor fight.

The victim had gone to a park with his friends when a group of people came there and got into an argument with them over a silly matter.

The argument soon turned into a heated one, during which one of them took out a knife and stabbed him youth, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

