Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture on International Women's Day

By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 04:23 AM2022-03-08T04:23:59+5:302022-03-08T04:30:03+5:30

A sand artist, Manas Kumar Sahoo, made a sand sculpture on the eve of International Women's Day in Puri.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

On the theme of "Break the Bias", Sahoo and his teammates designed a 15-feet-wide sculpture, using 15 tonnes of sand and finished it in 7 hours.

He said, "Women are not lagging in any field. The women of today's generation have proved themselves across different fields."

