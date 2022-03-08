Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture on International Women's Day
A sand artist, Manas Kumar Sahoo, made a sand sculpture on the eve of International Women's Day in Puri.
International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.
On the theme of "Break the Bias", Sahoo and his teammates designed a 15-feet-wide sculpture, using 15 tonnes of sand and finished it in 7 hours.
He said, "Women are not lagging in any field. The women of today's generation have proved themselves across different fields."
