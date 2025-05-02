Manchu Vishnu consoles family of Pahalgam terror attack victim

Amaravati, May 2 Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu on Friday consoled the family of Somishetty Madhusudhan Rao, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vishnu visited Madhusudhan's house at Kavali in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

The actor offered floral tributes to the portrait of the deceased and consoled his wife and two children.

Celebrity choreographer Johnny Master also visited Madhudushan's house on Thursday and consoled his family members.

Speaking to media persons later, Johnny Master said such attacks were aimed at dividing people on the basis of religion. He, however, said all Indians remained united.

"Despite such attempts to divide them, Hindus, Muslims and Christians will remain united to keep the Indian Tricolor flying high," he said.

Madhusudhan (42), a software engineer who was living in Bengaluru, was among 26 tourists killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The techie was on a trip to Kashmir with his wife Kamakshi and their minor daughter and son.

Settled in Bengaluru for the last 12 years, Madhusudan Rao was the only son of Tirupal and Padmavathi, who are engaged banana business in the town.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on April 24 visited Kavali to pay homage to Madhusudhan.

The actor-politician laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the software engineer and consoled his family members.

Pawan Kalyan had later announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to Madhusudhan's family on behalf of the Jana Sena Party.

Madhusudhan was one of the two men from Andhra Pradesh killed in the terror attack.

J.S. Chandramouli, a retired bank employee from Visakhapatnam, also fell to the bullets of the terrorists.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had received the mortal remains of Chandramouli at Visakhapatnam Airport on April 23.

CM Naidu announced Rs 10 lakh each for the families of Chandramouli and Madhusudhan.

