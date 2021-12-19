Mandaviya credits PM Modi for bringing health, pharma under single minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the health and pharmaceutical ministries under a single minister.

Speaking at the pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit here, Mandaviya said, "PM Modi, for the first time, entrusted health as well as pharma ministries in one person. This is so beneficial because all policy of health is dependent on pharma and vice versa."

The minister elaborated that the regulatory body, Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), is under the health ministry although its work comes under pharma.

"So, when I was the pharma minister, if I would put forth a proposal before the DCGI, I would have again to go to the health minister for approval. With both combined, it has become holistic because Modiji saw everything in totality," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor