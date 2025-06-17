Mandi Bus Accident: 2 Dead, Over 15 Injured as Private Bus Falls Into 200-Foot Gorge in Patrighat (Watch Video)

Two people were killed and over 15 others injured in a tragic road accident in the Sarkaghat subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Tuesday morning, June 17. The incident occurred near Kalkhar in the Patdighat area when a private bus lost control and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Baldwara to Mandi. Following the accident, local villagers rushed to the scene and began relief and rescue operations. They pulled several injured passengers from the wreckage and sent them for medical treatment. The seriously injured have been referred to Nerchowk Medical College, while others were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Rewalsar.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: 17 people injured when their fell into a gorge in Patrighat of Mandi district. Rescue and relief operations underway. The injured are being rushed to hospital. The bus was going from Jahu to Mandi.



(Video: District Administration Mandi, Himachal… pic.twitter.com/ioDAilOYKP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

More than 25 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. According to reports, one person remains trapped under the bus and the driver is also stuck inside. A crane has been called in to assist with the rescue. The Sarkaghat police team is at the scene and relief efforts are ongoing.

Initial investigations suggest that the accident was caused by poor road conditions and possible negligence on the part of the driver. Authorities have launched an inquiry, and the administration has assured support to the families of the deceased. DSP Sarkaghat, Sanjeev Gautam, confirmed that the private bus fell into the gorge.