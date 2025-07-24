Mandi Bus Accident: 5 Killed, Over 20 Injured as HRTC Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video)

Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: At least 5 people died and more than 20 were seriously injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge near Tarangla in the Maseran area of Sarkaghat on Thursday, July 24, 2025. According to the reports, the accident took place around 10 a.m. when the bus was travelling from Sarkaghat to Jamni Durgapur.

According to reports, the vehicle lost control near a bend and plunged into the gorge. The bus was carrying between 20 and 25 passengers at the time. The deceased include two men and three women. Several injured passengers were trapped inside the mangled bus and were rescued by local residents who rushed to the scene.

Emergency services were informed immediately. Ambulances and police teams reached the site without delay. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat. Three passengers who were critically hurt were reportedly referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur for advanced treatment.