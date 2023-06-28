Mandis contribute significantly to UP's revenue, Rs 251.61 crores collected in two months of 2023-24

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 : Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a sharp increase in revenue collection in the last six years of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and the contribution of Mandi Committees to this has been significant, an official statement said.

According to the statement, as per the available statistics, the Mandis collected a revenue of Rs 1520.95 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 614 crore in the financial year 2021-22. In the first two months of the financial year 2023-2024, the Mandi Committees generated an income of Rs 251.61 crore.

Interestingly, the contribution of Mandi Committees to the state's revenue has increased despite the State Agriculture Produce Markets Board having reduced the market fees to the minimum, keeping farmers' interests in mind.

It is worth mentioning that the Yogi government has been proactively working on developing diverse sectors to make Uttar Pradesh one of the top-ranking states in the country on all parameters.

Since the formation of the Yogi government, Mandi Committees have achieved considerable success in line with their objectives. In the financial year 2021-22, the committees generated a total income of Rs 614.02 crore, including Rs 304.92 crore from mandi fees, Rs 137.07 crore from development cess, Rs 42.79 crore from user charges, and Rs 129.25 crore from other sources.

Similarly, in the financial year 2022-23, Mandi Committees earned a total income of Rs 1520.95 crore, including Rs 874.10 crore from mandi fees, Rs 410.47 crore from development cess, Rs 48.79 crore from user charges, and Rs 187.59 crore from other sources. In the mentioned financial year, there was a progress of 247.7 per cent in total income, with mandi fees increasing by 286.7 per cent, development cess by 299.5 per cent, user charges by 114 per cent, and other income by 145.1 per cent.

In the financial year 2022-23, Mandi Committees earned a total income of Rs 222.82 crore in the first two months (April-May) including Rs 130.32 crore from mandi fees, Rs 65.14 crore from development cess, Rs 6.98 crore from user charges, and Rs 20.38 crore from other sources.

In the first two months (April-May) of the financial year 2023-24, there has been significant progress through various means. In April and May 2023-24, mandi fees amounted to Rs 145.55 crore, development cess Rs 65.88 crore, user charges Rs 7.50 crore, and other income amounted to Rs 32.68 crore. In total, mandi committees earned an income of Rs 251.61 crore within two months.

