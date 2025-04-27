Mandsaur Accident Update: 11 Killed Afte Van Hits Bike, Falls in Water-Filled Well in Madhya Pradesh

A speeding van plunged into a water-filled well after hitting a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, April 27, leaving 11 persons, including a biker and a rescuer, dead. The incident occurred in the Narayangarh police station area. Ratlam range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Singh said 13 persons were travelling in the van. Four of the travellers were rescued while nine others died. A villager, identified as Manohar, who descended into the well for rescue also died. The body of a victim of the accident is yet to be pulled out of the well.

The accident occurred when the van driver lost control of the wheel after the vehicle hit a bike and fell into a well. The biker died on the spot. A rescue operation, involving National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of other units, is underway.

Van Being Pulled Out From Well

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda rushed to the scene to review the situation in the accident. "This is a very tragic incident. Rescue work is going on continuously. All the officers, SP, DIG, Collector, everyone is here and every possible effort is being made. Around 8 people have been sent to the hospital. Manohar Singh, who was trying to save people, has died. Rescue work is going on," MP Deputy CM told the news agency ANI.

Also Read | MP Accident: Several Feared Dead As Van Falls Into Poisonous Well in Mandsaur.

"Total 8 people have been taken out and sent to a hospital...the children who have been sent to the hospital could survive. When it comes to the rest of them, the chances are very low," he further stated.

"There were 13 passengers inside the vehicle. We have received information that 9 people have lost their lives among them. A brave jawan from the village who had done the rescue operation and saved lives, has also died in the process. Total 10 people have died and 4 have been rescued alive...rescue operation will conclude in half an hour," Manoj Kumar Singh, DIG, Mandsaur said.