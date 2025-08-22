Maneka Gandhi welcomes Supreme Court’s modified directions on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 22 Animal rights activist and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s modified directions on the management of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region, calling it a "practical step" compared to the earlier order, which had mandated the capture and relocation of all stray dogs.

Speaking to IANS, Maneka Gandhi said, “I am very happy with the Supreme Court’s new decision because the earlier order was not feasible to implement. Capturing all dogs and relocating them elsewhere is simply impossible.”

Gandhi said that stray dogs return to areas where food sources exist, such as illegal chicken, fish, and meat shops.

"Even if dogs are picked up from one locality, others will replace them because food waste is readily available. Then these new dogs, unfamiliar with their surroundings, often become aggressive as they don’t know who will feed them or harm them," she said.

Highlighting the ongoing problem, Gandhi noted that the earlier order would have only worsened the situation.

"Meat and fish shops, many operating without licenses, throw waste and blood on the streets. This attracts dogs and sustains them. Without tackling these root issues, relocating dogs doesn’t solve anything," she stated.

Gandhi lauded the revised order, which reinstates the long-standing practice followed for nearly 25 years—capturing, sterilising, vaccinating, and releasing dogs back in the same area.

"This is the only sustainable solution," she told IANS.

However, Gandhi raised questions about the definition of "aggressive dogs", a category mentioned in the Court’s order.

"Often, people complain a dog is aggressive simply because it stared at them or approached their car. But what truly defines aggression? The Supreme Court will have to clarify this in the next session," she said.

She also expressed concern about the 800 dogs reportedly picked up by the MCD in the last two weeks.

"These dogs have vanished. They were not kept in any shelter but dumped along the Yamuna riverbanks, where water levels are rising. No one knows what has happened to them. If they were indeed aggressive, then why were they left in the open? This contradicts the law itself, as they can wander into nearby colonies," she added.

On the issue of feeding strays, Gandhi welcomed the Court’s reiteration that it should be done only at designated spots.

"It's a great step that specific places should be allotted for feeding so that residents are not inconvenienced. What we need is proper implementation," she said.

She further revealed that several Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres had written to the authorities stating that they lack sufficient space to manage the rising number of sterilisation cases, underscoring the urgent need to expand infrastructure.

