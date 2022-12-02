Mangaluru blast: NIA registers FIR, says incident endangered security of nation

Dakshina Kannada, Dec 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has lodged an FIR in connection with the Mangaluru blast case and intensified investigation to dig out the roots of terrorism spread across Karnataka and other South Indian states, sources said on Friday.

According to the probe agency, it has registered the case on the directions of the Centre.

After the accused terror suspect Mohammad Shariq became medically fit for questioning, the probe agency intensified its investigations and the police interrogated him. Probe in Kerala is being expedited to reach out to his handlers.

The probe has revealed that drug peddling and gold smuggling were being carried out to fund terror activities in South India. Series of murders of Hindu youth, stabbing incidents over installation of flexes of Veer Savarkar is a part of conspiracy to foment communal violence in Karnataka, sources said.

Notably, on November 19, a low intensity explosion in the form of cooker bomb had taken place in Kankanady police station limits in the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

During investigation, the police department had announced it as an act of terror and established the identity of suspected terrorist Mohammad Shariq. He concealed his identity and claimed himself as Premraj.

Investigations revealed that he had planned to explode the bomb at the function of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. When his calculation went wrong, he wanted to explode it in a children's fest.

Later, Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), an unknown terror outfit claimed the responsibility and warned that they would strike back soon. Along with the NIA, the state police department has also launched an investigation regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, the people have abandoned their houses from the lane where suspected terrorist Mohammad Shariq stayed in a rented house. The people were fearing inquiry by the authorities and left their houses, locals explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor