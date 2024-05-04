Mangaluru International Airport Tightens Security Amid Bomb Scare Alert

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has ramped up security following the receipt of a bomb scare email, according to police reports on Saturday. The threat, received on April 29th, prompted thorough security sweeps by both the CISF and local police across the airport premises.

A First Information Report has been registered in Bajpe police station stating that a certain group identifying itself as ‘Terrorisers 111’ had sent the emails. The FIR quoting the email has stated that "there are explosives placed in three places in the airport and we expect large scale bloodshed will happen. This warning and threat should not be taken lightly."

Mangaluru city's Police Commissioner, Anupam Aggarwal, has verified the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident. Sources reveal that Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), along with more than 30 other Airport Authority of India and private airports, received a bomb threat via email on April 29, 2024. The email was distributed to over 90 email addresses belonging to airports and security agencies, including the CISF.

Following protocol, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Bajpe police station, resulting in the registration of an FIR. In accordance with the Indian Airports Manual, airport security protocols nationwide mandate comprehensive search operations and heightened security measures in response to such threats. This standard protocol is consistently adhered to whenever such threats arise.