Mangaluru: Medical student assaulted, asked if she hasn't learnt anything from 'The Kerala Story'

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), July 22 A medical student in Mangaluru city was allegedly assaulted and asked by a group of miscreants if she has not learnt anything from 'The Kerala Story'.

Four girl students had lodged a complaint with the Urva Store police station in Mangaluru city on Friday evening. Police explained that six students studying medicine in a medical college had gone to Panambur beach in Mangaluru on Friday evening.

The boys had come on bike and the girls had traveled by bus to join them. A gang of miscreants had started watching the movements of the college students. They had taken videos of the boys and girls together.

The college students had ignored them and did not question the miscreants. Later, the boys had gone back on their bikes and the girl students had boarded the bus. Among the four girls, one of them had got down at Chilimbi bus stop and was walking towards her PG.

The miscreants belonging to the same group had followed her and threatened her. The gang members had asked her that had she not learnt anything from the movie The Kerala Story? The miscreants had also assaulted her.

The victim with her friends had lodged a complaint against the culprits and demanded action against the gang. The police are investigating the case.

In a move to curb moral policing activities in the coastal region, the Congress government has initiated slew of measures. A separate wing of police has been established to rein in groups indulging in harassing couples, students in coastal regions especially in Mangaluru.

The move of the police department to issue notice of externment to three Bajrang Dal activists in Mangaluru over their involvement in incidents of moral policing had stirred a controversy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara has warned of stern action against moral policing and stated the incidents directly harmed the prospectus of the state to attract investments.

Previous BJP government was accused of supporting Hindu activists and groups who were into moral policing in the coastal region.

