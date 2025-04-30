Mangaluru mob lynching: K’taka Minister warns of action against attempts to disrupt peace

Bengaluru, April 30 Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday warned of taking action if attempts are made to disrupt peace in the backdrop of action on the accused in the mob lynching case in the communally sensitive city of Mangaluru.

Karnataka Police have arrested 20 people, and the accused have told police that they had attacked the victim for raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf from Kerala. His family has claimed that Ashraf has mental issues. The incident had taken place on Sunday.

Minister Rao, who is the District in charge Minister of Mangaluru, stated, “Our government will not tolerate any malicious attempt to take the law into one's own hands, to disrupt societal peace, or to ignite communal discord. We wish to send a clear warning to the anti-social elements that we have zero tolerance for this matter.”

"The murder of a youth named Ashraf near Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru is an act committed by malicious forces seeking to disrupt social peace," he stated.

“Dakshina Kannada district (Mangaluru) was once a land of harmony and unity. However, for several years now, certain anti-social forces have been attempting to sow discord in the district's communal harmony. The recent incident at Kudupu is part of this effort,” he stated.

The Mangaluru police have already taken swift action regarding the youth's murder. They have arrested 15 accused involved in the crime, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining miscreants who were part of the act, he stated.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that 20 arrests have been made in the case.

Minister Rao stated, “I extend my appreciation to the Mangaluru police for quickly investigating the case and arresting the accused. At the same time, it is also the responsibility of the police to maintain the district’s communal harmony. There is a possibility that, following this incident, certain anti-social forces may attempt to spread hatred. The police must ensure that no such opportunity is given.”

“Some vested interests intend to spark communal conflict to tarnish the reputation of our government. The people of Dakshina Kannada must recognise these conspiracies. As citizens of a district renowned for its wisdom, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no blemish falls on Dakshina Kannada,” he emphasised.

“Our government is committed to governance based on the ideal that there is no greater religion than compassion, as taught by Basavanna. This ideal must not be compromised. Social peace must not be disturbed. This is my earnest appeal,” he stated.

Responding to the development, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday, “In Mangaluru, a person aged between 35 and 40 years was lynched. While interrogating those involved, they told the police that the man had raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. The matter is under further investigation. It is only an expression claimed by those arrested.”

“Nearly 20 individuals have been arrested so far. The police are also looking into their antecedents and backgrounds. We are taking the development seriously. Further investigation is ongoing as many others who were present to play cricket are also being questioned to gather more information,” Parameshwara added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor