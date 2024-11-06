Mangaluru Temple Theft: Gold and Silver Ornaments Worth Lakhs Stolen; Incident Captured on CCTV

A gang of thieves broke into the Sajeeru Sri Devakikrishna Ravalanatha Temple near Farangipete and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.3 lac in the early hours of Monday.The incident occurred around 3 am, when the gang broke through the back door and entered the sanctum sanctorum. They stole items including a 1.5 kg silver pedestal, a gold nose ring, a ceremonial umbrella, and various other valuables. In total, approximately 2 kg of silver and three sovereigns of gold were taken.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs were stolen from a temple in #Mangaluru on Tuesday (November 5). The theft was caught on CCTV.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XSNHMLskaz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2024

The temple had hosted a special programme on November 3, leaving the offertory box full of cash. The thieves placed all the stolen items in a gunny bag. The entire act was captured on CCTV, which revealed that the gang consisted of five members who arrived in a vehicle and carried lethal weapons. The heist lasted until about 4 am, when the gang fled the temple premises. The temple priest, who resides nearby, was alerted when the family's dog began barking at the intruders. The priest checked the CCTV footage and saw three gang members looting the temple's yard. Fearing for his safety due to the armed intruders, he informed the temple manager.

However, the gang had escaped by the time the manager arrived. The thieves were barefoot and wore masks to conceal their identities. The police are investigating the route taken by the gang after the theft and have assured that the culprits will be caught using footage from CCTV cameras located along the exit path. The stolen pedestal and ornaments are centuries old and held special significance for devotees. The temple community has expressed deep concern over the incident and urged the police to solve the case quickly. Bantwal rural police station inspector Shivakumar, PSI Harish M R Murthy, the canine squad, and fingerprint experts conducted a thorough inspection of the site. A case has been registered following a theft. The complaint was lodged by Ramesh Nayak (70), a resident near Urwa Krishna Math, Kuloor Ferry Road, Mannagudda, Mangaluru.



