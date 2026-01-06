Manganese major MOIL achieves best-ever Q3 and April-Dec production

New Delhi, Jan 6 India’s largest manganese ore producer MOIL has achieved best-ever production performance in FY 2025-26 (April-December), recording its best-ever production figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the current financial year, the Ministry of Steel said on Tuesday.

During Q3 of FY 2025-26, MOIL achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of about 3.7 per cent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

This is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception.

Further strengthening this growth momentum, MOIL has also recorded its best-ever nine-month production of 14.21 lakh tonnes, which is higher by about 6.8 per cent compared to CPLY.

The sustained improvement in production performance is a result of focused mine planning, operational discipline, enhanced mechanisation, and the dedicated efforts of MOIL’s workforce across all operating units, said the ministry.

MOIL ended the month of November with an exceptional set of operational milestones across its value chain. In the month of November, Raw Material Handling System (RMHS) witnessed record achievements with the day highest wagon tippled — 616 Nos. on November 21. The plant also achieved the highest-ever monthly base mix production of 5,18,886 tonnes.

At Sinter Plant NSL continued its upward trajectory with day and monthly sinter production records, reaching 15,590 tonnes in a single day on November 30 and 4,14,271 tonnes for the month, operating at over 105 per cent of rated capacity utilisation, according to the official statement.

Blast Furnace registered remarkable efficiency with a record hot metal production of 11,315 tonnes on November 28, which is 119 per cent of rated capacity utilisation, and a monthly production of 2,80,049 tonnes, crossing 101 per cent capacity utilisation.

Notably, NSL achieved its monthly average lowest-ever fuel rate of 519 kg per tonne of hot metal by using only Sinter and Ore in burden, which is one of the best in the country, and a highest monthly average PCI rate of 164 kg per tonne of hot metal.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD had said that “The consistent record-breaking achievements across units reflect the dedication, discipline, and determination of our team”.

