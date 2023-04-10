Mangoes expected to be cheaper in TN this season

Chennai, April 10 With a good yield in the Salem orchards this season, the price of mangoes is likely to fall in comparison to the previous season when the rates of the fruit were much high.

Jayapal of the Salem mango traders association told : "The price of mangoes is likely to fall by a minimum of 10 per cent. There is a good crop this season from the Salem orchards and the fruit will flood the Tamil Nadu market by mid-April leading to fall in prices."

Several varieties of mangoes like "Salem Bangalora", "Senthoora", "Imampasand" and the highly variety of the South Indian "Alphonsa" will also flood the market at the same time.

Mango farmers in Salem, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts are cultivating another North Indian variety, "Kesar", in addition to the above mentioned one.

Other than a good crop, farmers are also expecting an extended season this year due to the flowering patterns.

"Presently, the Salem market is sending 20 tonnes of mangoes per day to various parts of Tamil Nadu. In the coming days, the number will touch 100 tonnes a day and this will be a good season for both the farmers as well as consumers," Jayapal told .

Mangoes harvested in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri are mainly used for pulp production, while Salem mangoes are the most sought after ones.

The farmers in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts will commence mango pulp production from April 14 'Chithirai Thirunal' day which is considered an auspicious day for commencing any new venture.

Even as there is a huge demand for mangoes in the export market, the wholesale traders are not interested as they are not able to cater to even the domestic market.



