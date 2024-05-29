Mani Shankar Aiyar stirs new row by terming 1962 Chinese invasion 'alleged', BJP hits out at Congress

New Delhi, May 29 Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday landed his party in a fresh row by terming the 1962 Chinese invasion "alleged".

"In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India," he said at the release of Kallol Bhattacherjee's book 'Nehru's First Recruits: The Diplomats Who Built Independent India's Foreign Policy' at the Foreign Correspondents Club here.

The BJP hit out at the Congress over the latest gaffe of its senior leader, who has frequently left his party embarrassed with his outspoken remarks against PM Narendra Modi to his views on Pakistan, asking it to explain its "love for the Chinese".

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said in a post on X: "Mani Shankar Aiyar, speaking at the FCC, during the launch of a book called Nehru’s First Recruits, refers to Chinese invasion in 1962 as ‘alleged’. This is a brazen attempt at revisionism.

"Nehru gave up India’s claim on permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese, Rahul Gandhi signed a secret MoU, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted funds from the Chinese Embassy and published reports recommending market access for Chinese companies, based on them, Sonia Gandhi’s UPA opened up Indian market for Chinese goods, hurting MSMEs and now Congress leader Aiyar wants to whitewash the Chinese invasion, post which the Chinese have been in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory.

"What explains Congress’s love for the Chinese?"

Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar, who had also recounted that his entry into the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) was reversed after reports that he, studying in the UK then, was engaged in fund collection for the Chinese making him rush to India to clarify matters, said, "I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word 'alleged' before 'Chinese invasion' at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor