Mani Shankar Aiyar’s Daughter Gets RWA Notice Over Ram Mandir Comments

On January 22, the nationwide celebration hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya elicited varied responses from members of the opposition. Numerous concerns were raised, with discussions revolving around issues such as reservation. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, along with his daughter Suranya Aiyer, released a video on social media expressing dissent against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. In response to the video, the Jangpura Extension Welfare Association took action by issuing a notice to the mother-daughter duo, requesting an apology.

The Jangpura RWA not only sought an apology from Suranya but also urged Mani Shankar Aiyar to disavow his daughter's actions. The association underscored its commitment to maintaining amicable relations among all residents of the colony. Dr. Kapil Kakar, the President of the RWA, signed the notice, stating that Suranya's statements were inconsistent with the conduct expected of an educated individual. He emphasized the significance of the Ram Mandir construction, highlighting that it followed a 50-year-old Supreme Court verdict.

Expressing displeasure over Suranya's alleged hate speech and her three-day fast in a peace-loving society, the RWA pointed out that many residents had migrated from Pakistan after partition. The association called on Suranya to act as a responsible citizen, discouraging the creation of hatred and mistrust among people. The notice suggested that instead of resorting to social media, Suranya should have pursued legal avenues if she disagreed with the court's verdict in favor of Hindus and the Ram Mandir. Dr. Kakar personally implored Mani Shankar Aiyar to denounce his daughter's statements, deeming them inappropriate for the colony and society as a whole. The notice also proposed that if Suranya strongly believed in her protest against the consecration of the Ram Mandir, she should contemplate relocating to another colony where such actions might be more tolerated.

In a statement to a television news channel, Dr. Kakar expressed concern about Suranya's provocative statements, asserting that they had disrupted the peace in the society. While acknowledging the right to express opinions, he underscored the necessity of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the society. Suranya Aiyer's controversial statements were made on January 19, two days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, where she criticized the event and expressed solidarity with her Muslim fellow citizens. The notice detailed her remarks, cautioning that they could potentially disturb the peace and harmony in the society.