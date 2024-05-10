Mani Shankar’s ‘respect Pakistan’ remark: Cong in firefighting mode, BJP’s diatribe continues

New Delhi, May 10 Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar urging the government to ‘respect Pakistan’ because of its atom bombs triggered a political storm on Friday.

Anticipating the fallout of Aiyar’s statements in an election season, the Congress was quick to dissociate and distance itself from his remarks but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to latch on to his objectionable remarks and trained guns at the grand old party for their “love” and purported “fondness” for the neighbouring nation.

Many BJP leaders took umbrage at Aiyar’s ‘eulogy’ of Pakistan at the cost of India and said that this was a clear reflection of the Congress mindset as he was no ordinary leader but one among the party’s policymakers.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was Aiyar’s personal views and also went on to say that today’s India was 100 times stronger than before.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar has put his thoughts on Pakistan but today’s India is 100 times more powerful than Pakistan,” Kharge told media persons in Telangana and also recalled how the Indira regime fractured the neighbouring nation in two parts.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a video statement, said that the party distances itself completely from Aiyar’s statements. He however pointed to BJP’s deliberate digging of old videos to deflect attention from daily goof-ups by the Prime Minister. He also asked the BJP to explain, in what context EAM Jaishankar spoke about China.

He also made a reference to Indira Gandhi’s strong leadership in bifurcating Pakistan into two in 1971.

After Aiyar’s video went viral, Union Ministers and top BJP leaders have hit out at the Congress as well as Aiyar for his remarks.

Anurag Thakur said that this shows Congress leaders’ “love” for Pakistan.

“They live in India but their hearts reside in Pakistan. This shows how Congress ideology works and how they align with foreign hands,” he said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told media persons that Congress has become an ‘apologist for Pakistan and Pakistan-based terror’ and also trained guns at Rahul’s leadership.

“‘Rahul's Congress ideology’ is fully visible in these elections. Support to and from terror-linked organisations and people like SDPI, Yasin Malik. Rampant Corruption and loot of money meant for the poor. Appease the Muslim community at all costs,” he said.

BJP Spokesperson Rohan Gupta speaking to IANS said that Aiyar’s comments can’t be taken lightly.

“He is someone who drafted policies for Congress, he is no ordinary leader. His remarks reflect Congress's thought process and this shows how the party’s love for Pakistan supersedes everything. People will not forgive them,” he said.

Mani Shankar Aiyar made the “respect Pakistan” remark while speaking to a YouTube channel Chill Pill last month.

“You are roaming with a gun. Nothing could be resolved by that. Tensions only increase. They have an atom bomb. Yes, we also have. But… talk to them. Give them respect,” he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor