"Manifested collective pride": Amit Shah congratulates CAPF for winning 'most-liked tableau'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Republic Day tableau of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) represented its collective pride and commitment.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said: "Congratulations to the team of CAPFs for winning the first prize in the most-liked tableau competition held among the ministries of the central govt at the Republic Day Parade 2023. The tableau they paraded manifested the collective pride and commitment of the CAPFs."

The tableau was declared best among central ministries and departments in the popular choice category at this year's Republic Day parade while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was adjudged the best-marching contingent on Monday.

The tableau displayed the multidimensional role and valour of CAPF women personnel performing challenging duties.

The CRPF was declared the best marching contingent among the CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

"Ministry of Home Affairs CAPFs tableau in Republic Day Parade 2023 declared the Best Tableau among Central Ministries/Departments in the Popular Choice category. The tableau displayed the multidimensional role and valour of CAPF Women personnel performing challenging duties," Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted following the results declared by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Double delight for CRPF as the @crpfindia Marching contingent on Republic Day Parade 2023 declared 'Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces' by both Panel of Judges and Popular Choice," the PIB mentioned in another tweet.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three services, marching contingents from CAPF and other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various states and Union Territories and ministries or departments, an MoD statement said.

The declaration was made on the basis of the assessment of the panels.

( With inputs from ANI )

