Manipur: 10 Militants Killed In Gunfight With Assam Rifles in Chandel
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 15, 2025 09:03 IST2025-05-15T09:02:44+5:302025-05-15T09:03:20+5:30
At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on ...
At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, May 14. The operation is still in progress. The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14."
#IndianArmy#EasternCommand— EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) May 14, 2025
Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres nearby New Samtal village, Khengjoy Tehsil, #Chandel District near the #Indo_MyanmarBorder, #AssamRifles unit under #SpearCorps launched an operation on 14 May 2025.
During the operation,… pic.twitter.com/KLgyuRSg11
Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Awantipora.
"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered," it added further.Open in app