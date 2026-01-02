Manipur: 27 bombs, arms and ammunition recovered; two militants held

Imphal, Jan 2 The security forces in joint operations have recovered 27 country-made bombs, some arms and ammunition and arrested two militants of a banned outfit during the past 24 hours in Manipur, officials said here on Friday.

A police official said that the central and state security forces in a joint operation recovered 27 country-made bombs from a spot near Monglham village area under Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district.

Police are yet to confirm who or which organisation is behind the deposit of the bombs in the village.

The security forces, however, diffused the bombs.

In another operation, the security forces recovered several arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area under the same Imphal East district.

The recovered arms and ammunition include one local-made .32 pistol with magazine, one 12-bore SBBL gun, one rifle, two .36 hand-grenades, 135 ammunition rounds of different calibers, two lathode shells, four pompi shells, six magazines of different arms, three detonators, four 7.62 mm charger clips, one tube launcher, and two Baofeng wireless radio sets.

Security forces arrested two active cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup outfit from Thoubal district.

The security forces comprising central and state continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 115 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

The Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to be wary of fake videos on the social media.

"The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos or audio clips may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action," a police statement warned.

The Manipur Police also appealed to all concerned to immediately return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces.

