Manipur: 29 weapons, ammunition, warlike stores recovered from different districts

Imphal, Dec 15 In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 29 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from different districts, officials said on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said that the Army and other security forces in their operations during the past few days recovered the arms, ammunition and warlike stores from Churachandpur, Chandel, Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

The Arms and ammunition recovered included an AK-47 rifle, one sniper rifle, a Burmese-made 0.22 pistol, five Burmese-made 9 mm pistols, a Burmese-made 7.65mm pistol, one .303 bolt action rifle, two .303 Single Bolt Sniper Rifle, one 9 mm Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), five factory-made 12mm single-barrel rifles, a .22 rifle, and a 12mm shotgun, three locally made mortars, a single-barrel gun, one 5.56 mm MA 4 Assault Rifle, one MA-1 (MK-I) assault rifle, an air gun, some grenades, large cache of ammunition and war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The spokesman said that the successful recovery of these arms, ammunition and warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.

Meanwhile, at least 2,000 personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles continued their intensive search operation to locate the 56-year-old Meitei man Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who has been missing since November 25 from Kangpokpi district.

Under the supervision of senior officers, the Army as part of their search operation deployed tracker dogs, drones and other devices.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Meira Paibis (women vigilantes in Manipur) earlier sought the intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rescue Kamalbabu Singh.

The Meira Paibis and the JAC continued their agitations separately in protest against the abduction of Kamalbabu Singh.

Singh, a resident of Gossaipur under Cachar district in southern Assam, who was staying at Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West district, left his residence on November 25 for the Leimakhong military station, where he was working as a supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES), but went missing.

Various Meitei community organisations alleged that Singh was kidnapped by Kuki militants.

