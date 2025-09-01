Manipur: 3 militants nabbed; 53 arms, huge ammunition recovered

Imphal, Sep 1 In a series of joint operations in different Manipur districts by the Army and other security forces have arrested three hardcore militants and recovered 53 weapons, seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), drugs valued at Rs 10 lakh, and other war-like stores, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the the Army and Assam Rifles formations, in close coordination with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, information-based joint operations across nine districts -- Jiribam, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kakching, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East – which comprises Imphal valley and hilly regions.

The operations during the past few days led to the apprehension of three cadres from hill and valley-based insurgent groups and the recovery of 53 weapons, seven IEDs, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, and other war-like stores, he said.

The 53 arms recovered include, several AK series rifles, US-made M16 Rifle, INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles, Self Loading Rifles, 9mm and .303 rifles, 9mm Carbine, bolt-action rifles,single-barreled rifle, many Pistols and pull mechanism rifles.

The recovered ammunition include several grenades, huge quantities of bullets, many magazines, tear smoke grenades, and tear Smoke Shells soft nose (LR).

The security forces also recovered communication equipment including Baofeng handset with charger, protective and military accessories including Bullet Proof cover, tactical boots and belts, radio set, military fatigues.

The three arrested militants belonged to Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). Assam Rifles, in a swift and coordinated operation at S Munnuam village of Churachandpur, intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt.

Over 1,200 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth Rs10 lakh were also seized, disrupting a key narcotics supply chain.

Assam Rifles apprehended an individual at Haolenphai, Moreh in Tengnoupal District suspected to be involved in extortion and weapon smuggling for an armed group. A mobile phone suspected of containing incriminating material was recovered.

