Manipur: 3 suspects apprehended after inputs of 'likely clash' in Imphal

Aizawl (Manipur) [India], May 22 : Three suspects were apprehended after the forces received inputs of a likely clash on the outskirts of Manipur's Imphal on Monday, the Indian Army officials said.

According to the Indian Army, two weapons also have been recovered.

"Responding to inputs of likely clash on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur today morning, Army and Assam Rifles columns moved in time and the situation was brought under control. 3 suspects were apprehended and 2 weapons have been recovered," an Army official said.

It further said that the situation is, however peaceful.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes connected to multiple issues for almost a month.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State and the Manipur State government clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed.

Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

On Saturday, Kuki militants set ablaze houses at Meitei village Dolaithabi in the state's East Imphal district.

Several houses were burnt and some were vandalized. Heavy security force personnel were deployed in the village after the incident. People gathered and raised slogans against the incident.

Notably, as per the locals, the village is attacked on a regular basis.

However, normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after violence left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses were burnt down.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.

