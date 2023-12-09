Manipur: 8 militants held with arms; student rescued from their clutches

Imphal, Dec 9 A day after he was abducted, the Manipur Police on Saturday rescued a 22-year-old student and arrested eight kidnappers who are active members of a militant outfit in the northeastern state, an official said.

A police officer said that Laishram Chinglen Singh was abducted from the hostel of DM College of Science on Friday afternoon in Imphal West district.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the parents of Laishram for his safe release.

Police launched a search operation in different places of Imphal West district immediately after receiving a complaint from the youth's parents.

A Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 rifle, one .32 pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile handsets were recovered from the possession of eight arrested kidnappers, who are active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), a banned militant outfit.

In separate search operations, the Manipur Police recovered a large quantity of weapons, including Self Loading Rifles and ammunition, including Chinese grenades and walkie-talkies, from different districts of Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor