Manipur: 8 militants held with arms; student rescued from their clutches
Imphal, Dec 9 A day after he was abducted, the Manipur Police on Saturday rescued a 22-year-old student and arrested eight kidnappers who are active members of a militant outfit in the northeastern state, an official said.
A police officer said that Laishram Chinglen Singh was abducted from the hostel of DM College of Science on Friday afternoon in Imphal West district.
The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the parents of Laishram for his safe release.
Police launched a search operation in different places of Imphal West district immediately after receiving a complaint from the youth's parents.
A Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 rifle, one .32 pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile handsets were recovered from the possession of eight arrested kidnappers, who are active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), a banned militant outfit.
In separate search operations, the Manipur Police recovered a large quantity of weapons, including Self Loading Rifles and ammunition, including Chinese grenades and walkie-talkies, from different districts of Manipur.
