Manipur: Arms and ammunition recovered; two held with drugs

Imphal, Dec 21 Manipur Police and other security forces recovered some arms and ammunition from different fringe and vulnerable areas and arrested two persons with drugs on Saturday, officials said.

A police official said that the police and other security forces continued their search in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts and recovered some arms and ammunition.

During search operations in different districts, the arms and ammunition recovered include, one 51 mortar, one 7.62 SLR with Magazine, two modified Sniper 7.62 rifle with empty magazines, one modified grenade launcher, two single barrel guns, four IEDs weighing about 7 kg, three 36 hand grenades without detonator, one misfired 51 mortar bombs, one battery, flexible wire length about 10 meters.

Besides, a huge cache of various types of ammunition, wireless set marks as Baofeng, bulletproof jackets, one camouflage jungle boot, one pair of gum boots, and two BP Iron Plates were also recovered.

In another incident, Manipur Police arrested two persons in a four-wheeler who were found carrying drugs in 30 packets with each packet containing 90 strips (total of 2700 strips) from Hengbung village along National Highway-2 near Senapati District.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md. Akber Khan (37) and Md. Abdul Rahman (36).

A car, four mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, PAN card and a cash amount of Rs 7360 were also recovered from their possession.

In the third incident, security forces arrested one person -- Jamkhomang Haokip (27) -- from Torbung Bazar under Churachandpur District and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The police official said that the search operations and area domination were also along the National and main highways to ensure free movement of various vehicles including goods-laden vehicles.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and the security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

