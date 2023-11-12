Manipur: Army provides support to conduct drone survey for damage assessment of crop land

Imphal, Nov 11 As part of Confidence Building Measures (CBM) and step towards resettlement of displaced people, the Indian Army Columns provided assistance to Agricultural Cultivation Assessment Team (ACAT) for damage assessment and progress on cultivation in the region.

A defence spokesperson said that the ACAT was required to physically verify paddy fields which could not be cultivated due to the security situations in the state in view of the ethnic violence since May.

He said that an aerial/dronesurveywas required fordamageassessmentfor submitting the same to the government in order to implement the Compensatory Package Scheme for farmers affected by the law and order crisis.

TheArmycolumns provided all necessary assistance including area domination anddronesupportfor the aerialsurveyof cultivation of the villages -- Moirangpurel Bowl, Itham, Tumokhong, Keithalambi, Monthou, Nungbrang, Bongbal Khullen and Moirangpurel in Imphal East District.

The district administration appreciated the efforts of the IndianArmyand thanked them for the vitalsupport, the defence spokesman said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently approved the release of Rs 38.06 crore ascropcompensation package to farmers affected by the ongoing violence.

The compensation package would cover 5127.08 hectares of severely affected agricultural areas in eight districts both in the valley and the hills.

Earlier, security forces were deployed for farmers venturing in the field during the ploughing and sowing season.

