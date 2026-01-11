Manipur: Assam Rifles flags off National Integration Tour from Jiribam

Imphal, Jan 11 In an outreach initiative, Assam Rifles flagged off a National Integration Tour from Kadamtala in Manipur’s Jiribam under the Civic Action Programme.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the National integration tour for 15 female and two male members of JIMPAL hailing from Jiribam in Manipur.

The Jiri Ima Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (JIMPAL) is a prominent women’s organisation based in the Jiribam district of Manipur that actively works for the welfare of the state, spearheads social issues, and advocates for the community.

The spokesman said the ladies were warmly welcomed at Kadamtala (in Jiribam) for the flagging off ceremony as they embark on a journey to explore India's rich cultural heritage and history.

The participants were presented with customised blazers for the tour, followed by interaction and a group photograph.

The event concluded with flagging off the tour by Assam Rifles Commandant of Srikona battalion Col Prasant Singh Chundawat.

As ambassadors of their community, they were exhorted to share their experiences with their community and help in promoting harmony and integration in the region.

The 10-day travel itinerary will cover Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Shillong, where they will be visiting historically significant monuments along with other tourist attractions.

Assam Rifles regularly undertake National Integration Tours for the people of the Northeastern states to promote national integration to broaden their horizons, and foster national pride.

Meanwhile, to promote practical learning in the eco-tourism sector and develop livelihood-oriented skills among college students from Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas, the Army has organised an 11-day exposure tour to West Bengal, which is currently underway.

Lt Col Rawat said that under the sponsorship of local military authorities, a skill development eco-tourism exposure tour is being conducted as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ to enhance practical learning and livelihood-oriented skills among youths and students of Arunachal Pradesh border areas.

A team comprising 30 students of NEFTU College at Aalo in West Siang district, along with two faculty members, was flagged off from Aalo on January 5 for an educational exposure programme to the hill destinations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal.

