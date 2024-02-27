Manipur assembly goes digital, all proceedings to be paperless

Imphal, Feb 27 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday launched the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Manipur Assembly making the legislative activities paperless.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said that one main objective for launching NeVA is to help (the Assembly) become more transparent, accessible, accountable and effective in promoting democracy.

“Now, legislatures have been transformed into Digital Houses. This will be beneficial to the economy and environment,” he said.

Sigh said that the e-Assembly service is a prerequisite for e-democracy, a stage where ICT (Information and Communication Technology) forms an integral part of democratic expression.

“It would be a big platform for the country’s oneness by linking all legislatures of the country together in one platform,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian government has identified 44 mission mode projects and that NeVA is one of the projects to facilitate paperless Assembly.

Singh also highlighted the Vahan Application of the Transport Department and Digitisation and e-Archiving of Manipur Gazette' which were launched on Monday.

Addressing the function, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said that today we are living in a digital world and that NeVA aims at connecting legislatures of the Parliament and all Legislative Assemblies digitally.

The Speaker also spoke at length on the benefits of the House becoming paperless and the benefit it will have on the environment by minimising use of papers in the House.

He added NeVA symbolises the nation's unwavering commitment to leverage technology for the enhancement of democracy and governance.

“It is an end-to-end process-based platform, based on the principle One Nation, One Application,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor