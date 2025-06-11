Manipur: Authorities of 5 valley districts relax indefinite curfew as situation improves

Imphal, June 11 With the improvement of the situation in Manipur, the district administrations of five valley districts relaxed the indefinite curfew on Tuesday, an official said.

A Home Department official said that the situation in the five valley districts have been reviewed and it is deemed appropriate to partially relax the restrictions while ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order.

Separate orders issued by the district magistrates of five valley districts said that the curfew would be relaxed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and movement of any person outside their respective residence is prohibited from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The five Imphal valley districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

However, there is no restriction for law enforcement agencies involved in law and order duties, emergency services, banking, and financial institutions.

Violent protests broke out on June 7 night following the arrest of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol leader Ashem Kanan Singh (46) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

To control the situation, the state government has banned mobile internet and data services on June 7 midnight for five days and imposed an indefinite curfew in five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

A large contingent of Central and state forces led by senior officials has been deployed in the five districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday announced that it would relax its 10-day Manipur shutdown call given from Sunday to protest the arrest of a senior leader of the group as well as against lodging of cases by security agencies.

A spokesman of the outfit said that they are relaxing the shutdown but protests would continue in a democratic manner. Manipur police earlier said that Arambai Tenggol leader Ashem Kanan Singh was arrested by CBI in Imphal and taken to Guwahati.

A Manipur police statement had said that Singh was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on March 3 (2025) for his involvement in various criminal activities including cross-border smuggling of arms.

He was arrested for his criminal activities which include several acts of grave nature and involvement in unlawful activities and criminal cases registered against him, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor