Manipur Bandh: Shutdown in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi Affects Normal Life

Normal life was disrupted in Manipur's Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts on Saturday due to a shutdown, officials reported. Markets and commercial establishments remained closed, and vehicles stayed off the roads. No untoward incidents have been reported so far, they added.

A shutdown was called by Kuki Zo organizations on Saturday in protest of the state government's recent claim that 900 trained Kuki militants were planning to attack villages in the Imphal valley on September 28.

Officials reported that educational institutions were shut in both Kuki-majority districts. While business establishments remained open in Churachandpur, markets were closed in Kangpokpi, where the movement of private vehicles was also "restricted."

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki Zo community organization, had earlier announced a total shutdown for Saturday. In Kangpokpi, hundreds of people participated in a rally to protest against the government's claim.