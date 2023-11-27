Manipur-based militant arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 27 An active cadre of the Manipur-based militant outfit United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

The militant identified as Henlenmang Lhouvum (26) was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Assam Police on Sunday evening.

The cadre is a resident of Manipur's Senapati district.

The police seized a pistol along with one magazine loaded with 5 rounds of live ammunitions from the arrested person.

According to Numal Mahatta, the superintendent of police for the Cachar district, on the basis of specific information, a joint operation with the 29th Assam Rifle was carried out at Lakhinagar under the jurisdiction of Jirighat Police station area, and the cadre was taken into custody.

"We apprehended him from inside the house where he was hiding. He is being questioned and a case has been filed against him under the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” an investigative officer said.

The police also said that they are looking into the possibility that other terrorist group members also infiltrated in the Cachar district.

“We are also trying to find if they had some bigger plan,” the officer added.

Assam’s Cachar district shares a long boundary with Manipur's Jiribam district and the police claimed that the cadres of Manipur-based militant organizations were previously arrested here as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor