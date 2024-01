Manipur blast: NIA arrests one from Assam

Silchar (Assam), Oct 17 The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Assam Police, has arrested an individual from Cachar for his alleged involvement in Manipur bomb blast, officials said on Tuesday.

The individual, identified as Md. Noor Hussain, was taken into custody on Monday from Silchar in the Cachar district.

An official release of the NIA mentioned that an investigation revealed the involvement of Noor Hussain in the bomb blast that took place on June 21, in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located along Tiddim in Bishnupur district in Manipur.

Three persons were injured and the bridge, along with nearby houses, got damaged as a result of the blast, the statement added.

According to police, based on intelligence input, NIA and Assam Police conducted a joint operation in Silchar to nab the accused Noor Hussain.

Noor Hussain's family hails from the Banskandi area in the Cachar district. But several years ago, his father moved to Kokta in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Hussain was born and brought up there. The sources said that the NIA team was looking for him when he came to his uncle Nurul Haque's house in Banskandi a few days ago.

The accused escaped during a search at Nurul Haque's house on Saturday night and took refuge in the house of Rashida Begum Chowdhury in the Badripar area in the district.

Later, he was arrested from there.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

