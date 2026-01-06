Manipur blast probe handed over to NIA; security tightened in Bishnupur

Imphal, Jan 6 The Manipur government has handed over the investigation into the incident, in which two persons, including a woman, were injured in two consecutive explosions in Bishnupur district, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that the case relating to the two consecutive explosions on Monday, triggered by locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), has been forwarded to the NIA for an in-depth investigation.

He said that the senior police officers, including an Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Superintendent of Police of Bishnupur district, visited the blast sites to take stock of the situation.

Combing and search operations were continued in the adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to nab the perpetrators.

With the deployment of additional forces, security has been strengthened to prevent any further escalation of violence. Investigation and operational efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the blasts, the official added.

On Monday, an IED blast occurred at an abandoned house in Ngaukon village under the Phougakchao Ikhai police station area. The family of the house are currently living in a relief camp at Keibul Lamjao since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

According to the police, the second explosion occurred around 200 metres away from the first blast when villagers gathered at the spot after hearing about the initial explosion. Two persons injured by splinters, identified as Soibam Sanatomba Singh (52) and Nongthobam Indubala Devi (37), were shifted to a government hospital. Police said their injuries were not serious.

Immediately after the explosions, security forces, led by senior police officials, launched a combing operation to apprehend those responsible for the IED blasts.

An irate mob also damaged a makeshift security bunker in the vicinity, accusing security forces of failing to prevent the blasts and arrest those responsible.

Security forces comprising Central and state agencies continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 114 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

