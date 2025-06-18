Manipur Chief Justice praises joint efforts for providing relief to displaced people

Imphal, June 18 Manipur High Court Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar on Wednesday praised the collaborative efforts of government bodies, peace organisations and volunteers in organising relief initiatives for those in need.

The Chief Justice, along with High Court Justice Alek Muivah, who is also the member-secretary of the Manipur State Legal Service Authority (MASLSA), visited the Mandop Relief Camp located in Kangpokpi town in relation to the Promotional Legal Aid and Awareness Campaign.

Addressing the gathering at the relief camp, Justice Somashekar highlighted the judiciary’s unwavering dedication to protecting the rights of vulnerable populations.

He also stressed the crucial role of education in society, calling it the most valuable asset one can possess and key to eliminating social stigma. The Chief Justice referred to various articles related to providing free legal aid for tribal communities, emphasising that “We are all brothers and sisters in the eyes of the law, and we must uphold this principle.”

Justice Somashekar, who is also the patron-in-chief of the MASLSA, urged everyone to be vigilant in upholding justice and promoting equality for all individuals, regardless of their background or status in society.

This is essential for creating a just and harmonious society for all, he stated.

MASLSA Member-Secretary Justice Alek Muivah also addressed the inmates and officials about the importance of free legal aid guaranteed through Article 39A of the Indian Constitution.

He emphasised the need to ensure access to justice for all, especially for the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Justice Alek Muivah highlighted various legal aid schemes, including the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) and Lok Adalats (People's Court), which provide free legal assistance to those in need.

He also mentioned that the free legal support can be availed by anyone seeking legal aid.

Justice Somashekar, along with the MASLSA members, distributed essential relief materials to 38 families residing in the relief camp in Kangpokpi town.

Along with this, the Senapati and Kangpokpi Bar Association felicitated Justice K. Somashekar, Justice Alek Muivah and others.

Kangpokpi district Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, district Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar, and other officials were also present.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to over 59,000 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

--IANS

sc/dan

