Manipur CM, Assembly Speaker, Minister, MLAs rush to Delhi to meet central BJP leaders

Imphal, Feb 6 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh rushed to New Delhi on Wednesday, days ahead of the state Assembly session, scheduled to start on February 10, officials said.

Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Housing and Urban Development Minister Y. Khemchand and a few other BJP MLAs have also arrived in Delhi separately to meet central BJP leaders.

A source close to the Chief Minister said that after meeting the central leaders in Delhi, Singh would go to Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Senior officials and ruling BJP leaders were tight-lipped when enquired about state leaders' sudden visit to the national capital just before the Assembly session.

Media reports said that a few more ministers and some other BJP MLAs were also planning to visit Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Minister has been facing a controversy over a leaked audio tape allegedly featuring Singh, in which he is purportedly heard making controversial comments about the ethnic violence in the state.

The opposition Congress leaders indicated that they may move a confidence motion against the Chief Minister in the ensuing session.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Okram Ibobi Singh earlier urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to advise the Chief Minister to refrain from intimidating members of the state Assembly.

A delegation of Congress MLAs, led by Ibobi Singh, met the Governor two days ago and raised concerns over the Chief Minister’s reported remarks at Thambal Sanglen during the observance of the 75th Constitution Day.

“The Chief Minister had reportedly stated that any MLA who moves a no-confidence motion in the upcoming state Assembly session would face dire consequences from the public,” the Congress leader told the Governor, quoting media reports.

Ibobi Singh condemned the Chief Minister's reported statement, calling it an act of intimidation against the members of the Legislative Assembly.

He pointed out that moving a no-confidence motion is a democratic right of the opposition, and it is solely up to them whether or not to exercise it.

