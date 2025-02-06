Manipur CM, ministers take dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj/Imphal, Feb 6 Amid the various political talks, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with three Cabinet colleagues and four other BJP MLAs on Thursday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Several BJP leaders also accompanied the Chief Minister in the holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

After the dip at the Triveni Sangam, Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his happiness in several posts on X.

He said: "Standing at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati at Triveni Sangam, one feels the embrace of divinity itself. As the cool waters touch the soul, they wash away not just the sins of the body but the burdens of countless lifetimes. With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur."

CM Biren Singh said: "At Triveni Sangam, where sacred rivers unite, the waters cleanse both body and soul. I pray for our nation and Manipur, seeking peace, strength, and prosperity. May divine grace guide us toward unity and light."

CM Singh, who shared a video that demonstrated him taking a dip, also met BJP's Lok Sabha member Ravi Shankar Prasad at the Maha Kumbh.

Manipur's Agriculture Minister Biswajit Singh, Public Works Department Minister Konthoujam Govindas, Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Meitei, and four MLAs -- Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh, Sapam Kunjakeshwor Singh, Karam Shyam Singh, and S. Premchandra Singh were with the Chief Minister.

CM Singh had left Imphal on Wednesday noon and subsequently on Wednesday night, three Ministers and four BJP MLAs went to Delhi by a chartered flight and joined him thereafter.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Khatik in January visited Manipur and invited Manipur CM to the Maha Kumbh congregation.

Local media reports said that ahead of the Manipur Assembly Session from February 10, the Chief Ministers, other Ministers, and MLAs also met the Central BJP leaders and discussed the political affairs in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor