Manipur CM opens two more ‘Ima Keithel’ exclusively for women vendors

Imphal, Feb 1 In a bid to empower women, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated two ‘Ima Keithel’ (women run market) in Imphal West district.

The ‘Ima Keithel’ (Ima Market, also known as the Nupi Keithel) at Sekmai was constructed at a cost of around Rs 8 crore, while that of Kanglatongbi was constructed at the cost of around Rs 5 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of quarters at a cost of Rs 68.7 lakh at Sekmai Police Station at a function held at KSA Ground in Awang Sekmai.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh stated that the people of the state had faced hardship due to the current unprecedented ethnic crisis.

"As such, the state government has been putting all possible efforts to restore peace and normalcy, alongside taking up development works and welfare programmes,” he said.

The Chief Minister spoke on various citizen-centric schemes initiated by the BJP-led government, since its formation in 2017.

He said that the state government had so far constructed 27 ‘Ima Keithels’ across the state, as a part of government initiatives of empowering women.

Stating that the foundation stones for the two ‘Ima Keithel’ inaugurated today were laid on January 7, 2021, he lauded the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd for completing the construction work at a short span of time, without compromising the quality.

The Chief Minister appealed to women vendors to maintain cleanliness in and around the market.

He mentioned the ‘Go to Hills Mission’ and ‘Go to Village Mission’, which aimed to bring equal development across the state and take the governance to far flung villages of the state.

Mentioning the successful implementation of ‘Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT)’ which provides cashless treatment to poor households, he informed that around 2.15 lakh beneficiaries had been covered with an expenditure of Rs 289 crore from the state exchequer.

He further informed that under the Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) scheme, more than 3 lakhs people had been treated free of cost, expending an amount of Rs 280 crores.

He said that a world class football ground with a gallery is under construction at Sekmai Kangjeibung with an estimated cost of around Rs 7 crores, considering the need to attract youths in games and sports.

Biren Singh sought the support of the people to complete the construction soon.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government had introduced an ‘Economic Revival Mission’ to empower locals with skills for sustainable livelihoods.

He continued that under the mission, many products are being produced substituting imports and contributing to the economy.

Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo, in a brief speech, said that Friday's inauguration and laying of foundation showed that developmental works are being taken up under the leadership of Chief Minister Singh, even during the hard time the state is facing.

