Manipur CM warns of strict action against rumour-mongers creating ethnic enmity

Imphal, Jan 8 Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday warned of stern action against people spreading rumours on social media aimed at creating communal discord in the state.

Distributing benefits to labour card holders, the Chief Minister while addressing the function said that it is a matter of growing concern that some people with vested interest are spreading false information through social media to incite tension between communities in the state.

“I have come to know that some ill-meaning people are spreading rumours through social media to create enmity between two communities. I have instructed concerned departments to identify the culprits and take appropriate action,” Singh stated, reinforcing his commitment to ensure peace and communal harmony in Manipur.

The state government is fully committed to take stringent action against anyone found guilty of causing unrest through malicious rumours and misinformation, he said.

The Chief Minister distributed benefits to labour card holders under a special scheme for providing financial assistance for education of children of labour card holders staying in the relief camps.

He said a total of Rs 2.89 crore was disbursed to around 5,225 people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 has been provided to every violence hit displaced family having a valid labour card and staying in relief camps.

The Chief Minister stated that one should not indulge in petty politics and rather people should work with concerted efforts during this crucial period in the state.

“One should join politics to do something for the betterment of the land and its people. A politician should have the courage to stand firmly for the cause of the state and its people,” he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the BJP-led government had launched various citizen-centric schemes for the welfare of the people.

He stated that cashless medical treatment ‘Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT)’ was launched in January, 2018 by the government after considering the hardships faced by the poor and needy people on health care.

Similarly, ‘Chief Minister Sotharabasin-gi Tengbang’ was launched for the welfare and development of differently-able people in the state.

Under the’ School Fagathansi mission’, children of labour card holders residing in relief camps are being provided free education in government schools.

Singh said, under the ‘Chief Minister gi Artistes singi Tengbang (CMAT)’ scheme, monthly pension is being provided to around 900 artistes. Thousands of families have been benefited by the ‘One Family, One Livelihood Scheme’, he said.

He further stated that around 500 youths shall be provided skills training in Delhi for cabin crew placements and the funding for the training would be borne by the Ministry of Tourism and priority would be given to displaced persons.

He said, around 17 startups have already employed around 432 displaced people.

The Chief Minister said that the government has been extending all possible assistance in shifting people affected by the ethnic conflict to safer places.

In the Phubala area, prefabricated houses have been constructed by the government and people have been moved to the houses located at a safer place. Around 2,500 prefabricated houses have been occupied.

