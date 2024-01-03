Manipur: Congress lodges complaint over govt’s lapses in dealing with ethnic violence

New Delhi/Imphal, Jan 3 Manipur Congress and various other organisations on Wednesday submitted complaints alleging various lapses of both the Central and state government in dealing with the ethnic riot to Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3 last year.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami and AICC Member and lawyer Ningombam Bupenda Meitei have submitted the complaint in the Commission's office in New Delhi.

The Congress leaders as per the mandate of the commission refused to disclose the contents of the complaints, submitted through an affidavit.

However, sources said that the complaints were lodged over various lapses of the Central and state governments in dealing with the ethnic riot between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo community for the past around eight months.

Goshwami said that they had submitted the complaint under the guidance of Manipur state Congress President K. Meghachandra, as the party considers the matter with utmost seriousness.

Advocate Bupenda Meitei said that he hoped justice will be done to Manipur and the people of the state.

The Congress has been demanding resignation of the BJP led Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh alleging its complete failure to tackle the ethnic hostilities.

The affected people of Meitei community of Serou and Sugnu in Sugnu assembly constituency in Manipur have also separately submitted their complaints to the Commission in New Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah during his four-day visit to Manipur (May 29-June 1 last year) announced to constitute the Commission of Inquiry to probe the devastating ethnic riot.

Later the Home Ministry constituted the three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by Gauhati High Court's former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba (retd) to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur.

The ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuk-Zo community people broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

