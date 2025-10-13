Manipur dengue on rise: 2,343 positive cases with one death reported in 2025

Imphal, Oct 13 With 11 more people testing positive on Monday, at least 2,343 people have tested positive for dengue in Manipur so far this year, while one patient suffering from the vector-borne disease has died in the state’s Bishnupur district, an official report said.

According to officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, dengue-positive cases so far this year (2025) have risen by 73.17 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year (2024).

The report stated that the 2,343 positive cases were detected between January 1 and October 12 this year, out of 5,630 people tested for the disease.

An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said this marks a spike of 990 cases this year, as 1,353 dengue cases were reported in Manipur during the same period in 2024.

Of the state’s 16 administrative districts, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 1,686, followed by Imphal East (365), Bishnupur (69), Thoubal (63), Senapati (45), and Kakching (37).

Among the most affected areas, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the crowded Imphal Valley region, while Senapati and Kakching districts are located in the hill regions. The lone dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district, according to the report.

Officials said the rising number of dengue cases highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease in both the valley and hill regions of the state.

Health authorities attribute the surge to prolonged monsoon rains and stagnant water accumulation, which create ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Authorities, including the Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.

