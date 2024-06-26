Manipur: Drug Trafficking Has Declined With People’s Support, Says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated on Wednesday that there has been a reduction in drug trafficking cases within the state, partly due to the collaborative efforts of hill and valley residents along with security forces supporting the administration's initiatives to combat the issue.

He additionally asserted that poppy plantations in the state have seen a significant decrease of 50-60% according to satellite data mapping. Singh said the need for eliminating the drug menace in the state.

"With the active support of the hill village chiefs, valley-based civil societies and security personnel, drug trafficking in the state has declined to some extent..even poppy plantations have decreased by 50-60 per cent as per satellite data mapping," he said at an event organised here on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking.

In the 1990s, Manipur faced severe challenges from drug abuse, with one of the highest rates of HIV-positive cases in the country, Singh recalled. He highlighted that his government had initiated a vigorous campaign against drug abuse, resulting in the arrest of numerous smugglers and individuals linked to international cartels.